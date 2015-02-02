Madison County Residents' Last Chance to Enroll Before Marketplace Closes for 2015

COLLINSVILLE - On Feb. 15, the Health Insurance Marketplace closes for 2015. Eligible Madison County residents who don't enroll in a qualified health plan by this date may miss out on coverage for the year as well as face penalties at tax time, putting both their physical and financial health at risk.

Whether a resident is enrolling for the first time or re-enrolling for 2015, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) makes signing up simple. Together with Get Covered Illinois, the state's official Health Insurance Marketplace, SIHF will host a free daylong enrollment event on Sunday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive in Collinsville, giving procrastinators one last chance at securing coverage for 2015.

During the event, SIHF's Health Insurance Navigators will determine if individuals qualify for low-cost insurance through the Affordable Care Act or for no-cost state-sponsored health coverage. If they do, Navigators will walk them step-by-step through the enrollment process and verify if price breaks or tax credits are available to assist with any costs.

To enroll, attendees are asked to bring a valid photo ID, proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residence, Social Security number, and income verification. The service is free to all Illinois residents.

Remarked Patrice Howard, vice president of administration for SIHF, "Finding the right coverage can be a complex process. Our Navigators are dedicated to explaining insurance options to Metro East residents and helping them find a plan that meets their needs and budgets. Our goal is to ensure as many people as possible are covered by the time the marketplace closes on Feb. 15."

Last year, SIHF helped 7,200 Southern Illinois residents secure the insurance they needed. Individuals who cannot attend the Feb. 15 event or would like to enroll prior to the deadline are invited to call 618-397-3303 to schedule an appointment with their local Navigator. For more details, visit www.sihf.org.

About Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation: SIHF operates a network of 30 health centers across nine counties with more than 150 medical providers who deliver comprehensive family and adult services including: Pediatrics, Obstetrics, Primary Care, Dental Services, Behavioral Health and extensive community outreach programs. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

