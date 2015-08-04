Health screenings to be held throughout Madison County

ALTON – Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) will mark National Health Center Week 2015 (NHCW), August 9-15 with free screening events that reinforce its mission to lead individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyles and raise awareness about the accomplishments of America’s Health Centers, the largest and most successful system of primary healthcare.

What began as a pilot project during President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty in 1965, today’s community health centers serve more than 23 million people nationwide, many of whom are uninsured or underinsured. As the second largest Federally Qualified Health Center network in Illinois, SIHF, which is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, operates 29 health centers in the region, including six in Madison County, as well as a number of support services.

Article continues after sponsor message

“SIHF is focused on making Madison County healthier than ever before by offering high-quality primary, dental and behavioral care to all, delivered with the utmost dignity and respect,” said Cathy Sabolo, health center manager at Alton Health Center, Alton Women’s Health Center and Good Samaritan Health Center in Alton.

In recognition of NHCW, SIHF is offering free blood pressure screenings and information booths at various locations during the week:

Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodger, Alton, Monday, August 10, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Salvation Army, 525 Alby St, Alton, Wednesday, August 12, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Alton Farmers Market, Downtown Alton, Wednesday, August 12, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Options Now, 4854 N Alby, Godfrey, Friday, August 14, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Market Street Community Block Party & Health Fair, Alton, Saturday, August 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

To learn more about the 50th anniversary of America’s health centers as well as NHCW, visit www.healthcenterweek.com.

About Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation: SIHF, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, operates a network of 29 health centers across nine counties with more than 150 medical providers who deliver comprehensive family and adult services including: Pediatrics, Obstetrics, Primary Care, Dental Services, Behavioral Health and extensive community outreach programs. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

More like this: