SOUTH ROXANA - On September 9, 217 the Village of South Roxana will be hosting numerous community events.

A community wide yard sale will start at 7a.m. A map of the locations can be picked up at the Casey’s General Store.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The South Roxana Fire Department will be having a BBQ Fundraiser starting at 10am with pulled pork, hotdogs, and other food items.

1st Assembly of God at 211 Stephenson will be hosting a Free Kids Festival with Bouncy House, Games, Carnival, and prizes with over 50 vendors present for the carnival.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Phillips 66 Refinery is sponsoring a free Community Event to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the refinery at the Rox Arena located at 2 Park DR Roxana, IL. from 3pm-7p.m. The festivities include inflatables for the kids, games, food, concessions and more. Along with a movie in the park to follow.

Mayor Overton and I, hope everyone enjoys themselves with a fun free family day.

Bob Coles

Project Manager/Chief of Police

More like this:

Sep 22, 2023 - Charges Filed Over Fatal Traffic Crash After Supsect Flees Scene

Aug 14, 2023 - Remembering Trustee Dwight Duke and How You Can Help

Aug 21, 2023 - Roxana Mourns The Loss Of Beloved First-Grade Teacher

Jul 18, 2023 - Overton Resigns As Mayor: Change of Leadership Announced In Village of South Roxana

Sep 12, 2023 - "Walk With Us to Prevent Suicide" Event Carries Powerful Message

 