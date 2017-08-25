SOUTH ROXANA - On September 9, 217 the Village of South Roxana will be hosting numerous community events.

A community wide yard sale will start at 7a.m. A map of the locations can be picked up at the Casey’s General Store.

The South Roxana Fire Department will be having a BBQ Fundraiser starting at 10am with pulled pork, hotdogs, and other food items.

1st Assembly of God at 211 Stephenson will be hosting a Free Kids Festival with Bouncy House, Games, Carnival, and prizes with over 50 vendors present for the carnival.

The Phillips 66 Refinery is sponsoring a free Community Event to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the refinery at the Rox Arena located at 2 Park DR Roxana, IL. from 3pm-7p.m. The festivities include inflatables for the kids, games, food, concessions and more. Along with a movie in the park to follow.

Mayor Overton and I, hope everyone enjoys themselves with a fun free family day.

Bob Coles

Project Manager/Chief of Police

