SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Mayor TJ Callahan and the South Roxana Police Department have shown a heartwarming display of community solidarity in a fundraising campaign for Wyatt Owens, an 18-year-old area resident battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The South Roxana Police Department has committed to making a donation, setting a precedent for others.

Wyatt is a beloved high school senior, who has been sidelined from his favorite sport - hockey - because of his chemotherapy and physical challenges, and the treatments have been a huge financial burden for his family.

Mayor Callahan said this is more than just a donation, “It’s a statement of our community’s compassion. The support from the Village of South Roxana is a beacon of hope, inspiring others to contribute to this noble cause.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The DAWG Nation Hockey Foundation is at the forefront of the fundraising and has a 3-to-1 match for donations up to $2,500. Mayor Callahan encourages community members to join the upcoming DAWG Nation Winter Classic and other events to raise funds for the cause.

“This is a time for us to bond together for Wyatt and show the strength of our community,” Mayor Callahan said. “Every effort counts in helping Wyatt and his family.”

To learn more, visit https://www.dawnationstl.org/wyattowens

More like this: