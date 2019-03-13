SOUTH ROXANA - At 11:58 p.m., on Sunday, March 10, 2019, the South Roxana Police Department responded to a call of service for a subject who kicked in a door to a residence located at the Central Park Place Apartments.

South Roxana Police discovered the subject had fled the residence prior to the department arriving. A canvass was done of the surrounding area and the police department was unable to locate or identify the suspect. The investigation led the department back to the Central Park Place Apartment complex, where on Monday, March 11, 2019, the South Roxana Police Department took Scott Fox into custody for burglary and criminal damage to property over $500.

Fox allegedly kicked in a door of a neighbors residence with the intentions of kidnapping the resident, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said.

Fox was transported and lodged at the Madison County Jail pending the application for formal charges through the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

A warrant was issued for Fox for burglary and criminal damage to property with a bond set at $125,000. Fox is still in custody at the Madison County Jail, Coles said.

