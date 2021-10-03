SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department has asked the public for assistance in helping identify a person of interest in reference to a stolen vehicle that occurred in South Roxana at 9:38 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021.

South Roxana Fire Chief Bob Coles said the truck is a 2004 White Dodge Ram and was stolen from a business on Biltmore Avenue, in South Roxana.

"The vehicle was found the next day abandoned in Hartford near Delmar and Robins Road, with additional stolen property in the truck," Coles said. "Video surveillance was obtained from the Casey’s Store in Hartford, where the person a white or Hispanic male, with a shaved head and stubble beard wearing a purple or blue graphic t-shirt, jeans, and dark colored shoes exits the truck and enters the store."

"Any assistance would be appreciated in helping us identify this subject, the chief said. You can call the South Roxana Police Department at 618-254-7460 or email Sgt. David Davis at ddavis@southroxana.org."

