SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department released the name of the deceased victim in the Illinois Route 111 fatal crash as Daniel Bell of South Roxana.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said the South Roxana Police responded to a fatal traffic crash on Illinois Route 111 just south of New Poag Road at around 8:08 a.m.

"Upon arrival it was determined the driver of one of the vehicles involved was deceased," Coles said. "The deceased is identified as Daniel Bell from South Roxana. The family has been notified about his death."

The second car involved was an on duty Pontoon Beach Police officer, Coles said.

The officer received several injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis, he said.

"Due to the severity of the crash, the investigation was turned over to I.S.P," Coles said. "Any further inquires in regards to the accident should be sought from I.S.P. Out of respect for the officer's family, his name is being with held from the release at this time. I will say this officer is an outstanding person both in and out of the uniform. I pray for his family and for a healthy recovery.

"I appreciate the massive response from all law enforcement agencies to assist in the traffic crash. In the past two weeks, the Village of South Roxana has had three residents involved in three separate fatal traffic crashes."

Coles continued: "I urge people to use some restraint when driving whether it be due to speed, phone distraction, or general lack of awareness. These incidents can not be undone and families are changed for ever within a blink of an eye."

