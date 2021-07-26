SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles announced last week two recent Driving Under the Influence arrests and also a warning to intoxicated motorists who travel through the village.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Coles said his police officers are very active in terms of stops when they feel they are needed and he tries to be proactive rather than reactive in law enforcement work.

Chief Coles said Tracy Evans a 53-year-old resident of South Roxana residence was charged with two felony counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence and License Revoked with a bond set at $30,000.

Coles also added that Christopher Seals a 39-year-old Edwardsville resident was charged with two felony counts of Driving While Under the Influence also with a bond set at $30,000.

More like this: