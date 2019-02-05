Tyler QuigleySOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department announced today it has obtained a felony warrant on Tyler D. Quigley for Offense Relating to Motor Vehicles and a bond is set at $60,000.

South Roxana Police said the warrant was obtained from an incident stemming from Jan. 3, 2019, in the 200 block of Smith Avenue in South Roxana, when a patrol officer noticed Quigley standing near a stolen vehicle out of Alton.

The charge says on Jan. 3, 2019, in Madison County, Tyler D. Quigley, 30, the said defendant, a person not entitled to the possession of the 2012 blue Chevrolet Equinox, Illinois registration AM7148, possessed said motor vehicle, knowing it to have been stolen or converted, in violation of 625 ILCS 5/4-103 (a) (1).

South Roxana Police said Quigley is not in jail at this time and has an active warrant for his arrest.

