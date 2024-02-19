SOUTH ROXANA - The Easter Bunny stopped by to greet his friends at the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery with a special delivery of goodies they had arranged to be delivered for the South Roxana Neighbor's upcoming Easter Egg Hunt which will be at the Dad’s Club at 2 p.m. on March 24, 2024.

The Neighbor's members said thank you to Phillips 66 for contacting the Easter Bunny and contributing to make this event possible in the community for the kids.

In the photo are Matthew Hartnett, Melissa Magruder, Anna Broadfoot, Melissa Erker and Katie Bennett.

