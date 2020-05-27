SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana City Administrator/Police Chief Bob Coles announced Wednesday afternoon the boiler order in place since the weekend has been lifted.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused over the holiday weekend," Coles said. "Our employees responded to the damaged water line and worked throughout the holiday to get the boil order lifted as soon and safely as possible."

South Roxana waited until Wednesday's positive test results came back before lifting the boil order, Coles said.

