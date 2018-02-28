SOUTH ROXANA - Drug-related warrants have been issued for two individuals in South Roxana following lab results.

Kelly L. Porterfield, 45, of the 70 block of Abel in Pontoon Beach, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony, for allegedly possessing less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine as well as a second count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 Felony, for allegedly possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing Vicodin.

Porterfield was taken into custody on Jan. 24, 2018, at 9:35 p.m. when South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles, who was off-duty at the time, observed Porterfield inside the South Roxana Dollar General store who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, according to a release from the South Roxana Police Department. Porterfield then allegedly drove away from the lot.

A traffic stop was conducted for an alleged traffic violation. A search of Porter filed allegedly revealed what was described to be methamphetamine as well as cannabis and drug paraphernalia. She was taken into custody and released pending lab analysis, which was returned on Feb. 27, 2018, after which charges were filed.

Article continues after sponsor message

She is currently not in custody, but bail has been set at $35,000.

Austin A. Stewart, 29, a homeless individual from South Roxana was charged with one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony, for allegedly possessing less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. He is currently not in custody, but bail has been set at $25,000.

The South Roxana Police Department conducted a traffic stop following a call for a "suspicious person" outside the American Legion Tavern. Stewart was the passenger in the vehicle and had an active warrant for his arrest from South Roxana for the charge of domestic battery. Police searched Stewart and allegedly located a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Those seized items were sent to a lab for analysis, according to a release from the South Roxana Police Department. On Feb. 27, 2018, Stewart was charged with possession of methamphetamine following the results of that analysis.

More like this: