SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Fire Department received a call at 4:30 a.m. Thursday that an unoccupied home in the 100 block of Poag and High was on fire. When the South Roxana Fire Department arrived, they discovered the home to be fully engulfed with fire, said Chief Todd Werner.

Werner said an automatic mutual aid request was dispatched and Roxana, Wood River, Hartford, Mitchell, Rosewood Heights, Edwardsville, and Alton Memorial Ambulance were called. Rosewood Heights was the back up at the South Roxana fire station.

The State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene, but South Roxana Fire Chief Werner said nothing pointed toward it being "suspicious in nature."

"We just wanted an outside investigation to the fire because it was so fully evolved when we arrived," he said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Thankfully, Werner said no other homes were damaged because this modular home was on a corner lot.

Chief Werner thanked the other fire departments for their help.

"The automatic mutual aid is priceless," he said. "It is essential because of manpower and situations like this morning. We have to have people there to get the work done. We have a good working relationship with all our neighboring departments. We can call them any time and they can rely on us at any time."

An official cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Chief Werner said.

Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Related Video: