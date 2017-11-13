South Roxana explains rules of its dumping policy Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SOUTH ROXANA - The village has always strived to extend our services in order to better serve our residents. The village dumpsters have been taken advantage of, causing the village to secure the dumpsters. The village is installing a gate with a secure key card access to our dumpsters. This is to prevent illegal dumping by commercial entities, landlords, and other no residents. Article continues after sponsor message The village currently has 3 commercial size dumpsters which were getting filled up sometimes twice a week by illegal dumping. Here are the rules to our dumping policy. Open to Village of South Roxana Residents only

No share dumping for out of district residents (Violation will result in banishment from the dumpster program. No warnings will be given.)

Photo ID and proof of residency required

Each individual residence can obtain one dumping permit card per year. (No duplicate cards will be issued.)

Two residential refuse and two yard waste dumps are allowed per calendar year.

Dumping at public works will be by permit only.

No salvaging

No commercial dumping (Includes businesses and landlords.)

Violators are subject to being barred from the program (see penalties below)

The card must be presented to the water office prior to dumping. A receipt will be given to the resident that shall be provided to public works employee at the dump site.

No dumping will be allowed without a receipt shown for that specific date to the public works employee.

The free dumping program is for residents only. One card will be issued per residence per year. This will allow for two residential and two yard waste dumpers per year.

The village will provide 1 fall curbside brush and large item pick up on the first Monday in October and 1 spring pick up the first Monday in April.

The main thing to take away from this policy is it cost nothing to our residents, we still will pick up brush and large items twice a year for free.

The things residents will have to remember is the village will no longer allow people to throw their large items or brush along side of the road or property. They will be responsible for their own property. The ordinance officer will go around providing warnings to residents for the first month until they understand the program.

People use to dump couches, beds, brush outside their house expecting public works which only has two employees, to come by and pick up their trash weekly. We have had incidents where residents would have their family dump items in the ditch who did not live in town, so our village could pick it up.

We do not have the manpower for this kind of behavior and it is being taken advantage of by certain people. I have spent many of my days helping public works and the village needs to be able to better focus its man power better on more important tasks. South Roxana has a lot of self-employed business people. Under this program they will not be allowed to dump in the village dumpsters. So if someone is paid to do yard work and cuts a tree down, or remodels inside of a house, these items will not be allowed to be dumped.

Persons who have placed brush or large items in the right-of-way or on public land outside of the scheduled pick up dates are subject to a citation per Village Ordinances. The gates will remained locked and inaccessible until January 2, 2018 where the new policy will take effect. We appreciate your patience in this matter and at the beginning of the year, you can pick up your free dumping permit at the water office. Bob Coles - South Roxana