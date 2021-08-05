SOUTH ROXANA - Roxana Chief Of Police Bob Coles announced today that on August 3, 2021, the South Roxana Police Department raided its third suspected drug house within two weeks. The South Roxana Police Department executed the search warrant in the 900 block of Sinclair Avenue.

Coles said Greg Cooper, a 38-year-old male from South Roxana, was charged with intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine or a substance containing methamphetamine (Class 2 felony), a no bond South Roxana warrant for Aggravated Battery/Use of a Deadly Weapon, a felony warrant from Alton Police Department for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Adam Roberts, a 33-year-old male from South Roxana, was charged with intent to deliver 5 or more grams but less than 15 grams of methamphetamine or a substance containing methamphetamine (Class 1 felony) with a bond set at $75,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

Coles said as the Chief of Police, "I believe accountability plays a crucial part in our communities. In my opinion, there is a distinct difference between people suffering from addiction and drug dealers. People make a conscious choice to sell drugs and not every addict becomes a dealer.

"I think we tend to lose sight of the damage done to the honest law-abiding people, who are getting their cars stolen, houses broken into, or become victims of other related crimes, that ties directly into these drug houses. Being a staunch supporter of proactive law enforcement, I am surprised the word has not gotten out that if you come to South Roxana, and have a history of making bad decisions, we will be there to greet you. As Carl Jung once said, 'I am not what happened to me, I am what I chose to become.' So the choice is yours."

Chief Coles added that he wanted to thank the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for allowing their K-9 handler Brianna Markel to assist in the search of the residence.

More like this: