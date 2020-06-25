SOUTH ROXANA - The village of South Roxana would like to send a message of encouragement to our graduating seniors and show them support during these troubled times. With so many seniors missing out on the memories of their final year of high school, Mayor Barbara Overton wanted to acknowledge and support our youth.

Through donations made to the South Roxana Police Department’s Outreach program, the Mayor has selected community youth from South Roxana who aspires to continue with their education.

The village would like to recognize Jeff Heinz of Jarrett Industries and Mike Marco of Mikes Inc. who have graciously supported the outreach program for several years.

The graduating seniors who received a $500 scholarship this year are Logan Zeller, Taylor Campbell, Adam Coles, and Shelby Sheppard.

Logan Zeller plans on attending Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois to play football and major in Sports Science, Taylor Campbell will be going to Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona to major in Business Management, Adam Coles will represent Lindenwood University and compete in shotput for their track and field program while majoring in education and Shelby Sheppard will be attending McKendree University and majoring in Occupational Therapy.

We thank the youth for doing such an amazing job in representing South Roxana and the village is looking forward to seeing what they can accomplish.

