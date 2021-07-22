SOUTH ROXANA - After a month-long investigation of a suspected drug house in the 900 block of Sinclair Avenue, the South Roxana Police Department presented its case to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office for review, and charges have been issued.

The South Roxana Police initially responded to a call of service at the suspected drug house in the 900 block of Sinclair Avenue, where a subject wanted on felony warrants fled on foot through the house to evade arrest. South Roxana Police Chief Coles personally chased after him, where the subject dove through a window to escape. Sergeant Davis continued the foot pursuit from outside the residence and was able to apprehend the suspect.

Steven Russell, a 48-year-old South Roxana resident, and Paul Bollinger, a 32-year-old Alton native, face Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine Charges with a bond set at $50,000 apiece.

Three additional subjects were arrested at the residence in connection to this incident.

"The investigation continues, and I expect more charges to follow for people who have been associated with the residence," Chief Coles said. "The case is being reviewed for the possibility of pending seizure of the property.

"The South Roxana Police Department has had issues with two specific residences in the 900 block of Sinclair Avenue that have caused many problems for the residents of our town. I will allocate all my attention and resources to ensure these problems no longer exist. Thanks to the help of the Madison County States Attorney’s Office we were able to bring some relief to the residents and charge some of the people involved in this investigation.

"I want to thank Sergeant Davis for assisting in this lengthy investigation, and we will continue to focus on troubled areas in our town to provide better living conditions for everyone."

