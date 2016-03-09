South Carolina outduels SIUE 1-0

COLUMBIA, S.C. – SIUE softball went eight innings with Southeastern Conference standout South Carolina on the road Tuesday but were edged 1-0.

Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week Baylee Douglass hurled the full eight innings of play but was charged with the loss. Douglass allowed four hits overall with two coming in the eighth inning.

SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery said the team is building confidence despite its fifth one-run loss of the season.

"We're going to battle and keep grinding," said Montgomery.

South Carolina's Victoria Williams led off the eighth inning with a double to right field. After Jordyn Augustus pinch ran for Williams, Tiara Duffy moved Augustus over to third with a sacrifice bunt. Jordan Bissell provided the walk-off single that drove home Augustus.

The Gamecocks improved to 19-2 as Nickie Blue earned the win for the Gamecocks in relief of starter Jessica Elliott. Blue did not allow a Cougar hit in her four innings of work.

SIUE, 5-9, played stride for stride with the Gamecocks and stranded four runners on base, including two in the eighth off Blue. In the eighth, Tess Eby drew walk and was replaced by pinch runner Talisa Morton. Whitney Lanphier put down a sacrifice but was safe at first when South Carolina couldn't make a play at second to force out Morton. Blue then retired the next three hitters to send the game into the bottom of the eighth.

"We had some opportunities. We just couldn't put it together," said Montgomery.

Montgomery lauded the play of third baseman Haley Adrian, who pumped up the Cougars with a fly ball catch next to the third-base dugout to close out the fourth inning.

"It had spin on it and, I didn't know if I could get it but I kept my eye on it and put my glove out and the ball went in," explained Adrian. "It was a great play to get a third out on and gave us some energy as we went to bat."

Adrian said Tuesday's game will prepare the Cougars for the Ohio Valley Conference season that begins in 11 days. The sophomore from Auburn, Alabama, said Douglass pitched a good game for the Cougars.

"She goes out and, no matter what, responds well," said Adrian. "She knows we have a good defense behind her."

Douglass threw 85 pitches and picked up 10 fly outs and nine ground outs to go along with her two strikeouts against South Carolina. The Cougar sophomore retired 11 straight batters at one point.

"She handled it well until the eighth," said Montgomery. "She doesn't walk anybody and has good control."

SIUE's road trip comes to a close Thursday when the Cougars travel to Western Carolina. The Catamounts and the Cougars are scheduled for a 3 p.m. CT doubleheader in Cullowhee, North Carolina.