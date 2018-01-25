Souper Saturday coming to Alton this weekend
ALTON - As many as 11 soups concocted by 10 local businesses will be presented for sampling this Saturday, Jan. 27 at Senior Services Plus.
The event is the main fundraiser of the Upper Alton Association, which is the organization responsible for many beautification efforts on College and Washington Avenues in Alton. Member Jamie Ruyle said the group is mainly responsible for the flower baskets along the streets and the "Rockin' with Robert" free concert series. The Souper Saturday event is the association's largest fundraiser.
"The money goes toward the flowers on College and Washington," Ruyle said. "It really brightens up the whole street and Upper Alton area. Those flowers and baskets cost us, so do the water carts, and the water."
The organization also provides the American flags, which line the streets (and sometimes parade routes) during as many as eight holidays, including Veterans Day and Memorial Day.
Tickets for the event are $8, and can be purchased at the door Saturday.
Ruyle said last year's winner, Mac's Timeout, will again be entering the event, but said it would have plenty of competition, as this year has more soups than last year's events.
She also asked people to bring a can of soup to the event to exchange for a free dessert. Those collected soups will be donated the Dream Home Charities.
Here is a complete list of competing businesses, and the styles of soups they are bringing to the event. Every ticket holder will have the ability to sample each soup to pick their winner.
- Alton Memorial-Cajun Trilogy
- Argosy/Hops House-Cheesy Ham & Potato
- Argosy/Journey-Roasted Red Pepper Seafood Bisque
- Best Western/Great Rivers Tap & Grill- Borscht
- Investment Planners-Chicken Noodle
- Lewis & Clark CC-Butternut Squash
- Lovett’s-Fish Soup
- Mac's-Italian Lentil and Meatball
- Morrison’s-Stuffed Pepper
- Senior Services-Clam Chowder
- State Street Market-Cream of Mushroom Asparagus
