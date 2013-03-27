The “Souper Saturday” event will allow visitors to sample soup recipes from several area establishments. The event will be from noon to 3 p.m. at Alton Sports Tap. Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Alton Visitors Center, Lammers Floral, Aunt Sam’s Eatery and Liberty Bank.

Vendors, and the soups they will be offering, include My Just Desserts (chicken artichoke); Senior Service Plus School House Grill (Tex-Mex chili); River City Savories (beef vegetable); Jarvis Putnam of Bossanova (chicken enchilada); the Alton Holiday Inn (shrimp and andouille gumbo); Liberty Bank (bacon double cheeseburger); Heather Gant of Aunt Sam’s Eatery (corn, bacon and potato chowder); Ragin’ Cajun (red beans and rice); and Roper’s Reagle Beagle (black bean). There will be a cash bar for drinks.

All proceeds from Souper Saturday benefit the beautification of Upper Alton, such as the hanging baskets, and also the Rockin’ with Robert concerts, which are free to the public.

Kenny Jaskiewicz, a chef at the Alton Holiday Inn,

preparing one of the soups available April 6 at Alton Sports Tap.