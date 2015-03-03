Toe-Tapping String Band to Entertain at Folk Fest

When someone mentions Sadie Hawkins Day, an upright bass, banjo, steel guitar and mandolin don’t usually come to mind. The day is famously known for a mandatory foot race in which an “old maid” chases down an unwilling bachelor and, if caught, he must join her in matrimonial bliss.

But there is more to the name than just folklore. It is also the name of the upbeat folk band, The Sadie Hawkins Day String Band who is set to play at the 3rd Annual Folk Festival at Pere Marquette Lodge.

The Sadie Hawkins Day String Band is a folk music foursome out of St. Louis, MO. Drawing on a shared love of traditional music they bring their unique twist of old time, bluegrass, blues and folk to audiences everywhere.

The band consists of sisters Anne and Colleen Williamson, musician-about-town Dave Black, and Dan Higgins. Songs of heartbreak, rough living, good times, and good people all find a home in their repertoire. The band is set to take the stage at the Folk Festival from 11am-3pm and will bring their wealth of good-timing music to the jamboree.

The Festival is a yearly celebration of cultures and crafts of the river bend region. It will feature stone carving and soap making demonstrations as well as kids activities such as face painting, balloon twisting and crafts. Vendors will be selling all manner of hand-made goods such as leather purses, wooden birdhouses, local olive oil, clay pottery, and fired and wired jewelry.

The Mary Michelle Winery will be open for wine tasting at noon and the Lodge Restaurant will be serving all day. All of this will happen under the canopy of the fun folky sound of the Sadie Hawkins Day String Band.

The 3rd Annual Folk Festival will be held at Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center on Sunday, March 22nd from 11am-3pm and entry is free. For more information about events, Pere Marquette State Park, & Lodge visit www.pmlodge.net or call 618-786-2331.

