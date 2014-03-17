The Sounds of Harmony men’s a capella chorus is hosting its annual show at the Belleville campus of Lindenwood University on April 5th.

The chorus, with approximately 25 members, perennially finishes second in the Illinois District Contest.

This year the show will feature multiple quartets, including Rivertown Sound, St. Louis’s premier du-wop quartet, and Bases Loaded, a quartet made up of four singers from the International Champion Ambassadors of Harmony. These four men each have three chorus gold medals.

The Sounds of Harmony chorus will sings songs commemorating the Barbershop Harmony Society’s 75th anniversary.

If all of that isn’t enough to make up a blockbuster lineup, even Elvis will be there. Fans of Steve Davis, the number one Elvis impersonator in the midwest, won’t want to miss this show.

For ticket information, patrons may call Dennis Brandt at 618-465-3423.

