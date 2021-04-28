BETHALTO - Civic Memorial’s Isabella Dugger has been a standout in track and field since her start.

Dugger, a sophomore track and field athlete who also excels in the classroom, is the Tom Lane State Farm Athlete of the Month.

Dugger has been running track for four years now and is coached by Clinton Walters and Shawn Callies. She made the CM Top 10 list in the 300 hurdles, 100 hurdles and won for races individually in her first two meets.

“I would like to thank my parents, Caleb Tyus, and Mallory Lish for all they’ve done to help push me and make me the person I am today. I would also like to thank all my coaches for helping me be the best I can be,” Dugger said.

She said her high school career and sports have helped her develop into the person she is today by teaching her to never give up and that things don't just come easy, she has to work hard to achieve what she wants.

Dugger wants to run track in college and she would like to attend SIUE. She hopes to study Pre-Med and become a Pediatric Physician's Assistant.

She plays indoor soccer. Dugger has straight A’s and high honor roll in high school.

