GRANITE CITY - Sophomore Ma’Kayla Bonner had a tremendous season for the Granite City High wrestling team this past year.

She recorded a championship win in the Carbondale Tournament and was second in the Goreville Tournament. She was third in the Springfield Tournament and placed fourth in the Granite City Tournament, Jacksonville Tournament and another at tournament Parkway West. She wrestled at 110 pounds.

Bonner is a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

Warriors Wrestling Coach John Venne is excited to have Bonner back for two more years.

"She is a great athlete," the coach said. "She learned a lot over the season and made big strides. She is very coachable."

Again, congrats to Bonner on her recognition as a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete Of the Month.

