JERSEY - Sophomore Meredith Gray is a key component of this year's Jersey Community High School basketball team. She towers above many of her foes at 6-foot-1 and is the tallest girl on the Panthers' squad.

Gray is one of the team's leading scorers, averaging 12.7 points a game and 8.8 rebounds. She also has recorded 1.6 steals per game, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest.

Gray is a Sparklight Internet Female Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

She is also a varsity middle hitter in volleyball.

"Meredith is a sophomore forward and she returns to her starting role this season and has built on what she did last season," Jersey head girls basketball coach Caleb Williams said. "She can play inside if we need her, but she shoots well from the outside."

Williams said Meredith also drives the ball well to the basket and is a force for other teams to contend with every game.

