Sophomore pitcher Jacob Jump of Metro East Lutheran came into his own this week, completing his first varsity start in an 11-1 win over Mount Olive at home on Wednesday.

Jump allowed only five hits and one earned run and had eight strikeouts in the game.

Metro East Lutheran manager Joel Rempfer said his sophomore hurler pitched well in the game.

“He has been throwing really well for the JV,” he said. “It will be hard not to throw him with the varsity going forward after this effort.”

Metro East’s explosive hitting included Kory Loew, who was four for four. He drove in two runs and scored four times with three stolen bases. Alex Peck and Andrew Jones were both two for three with three RBIs and Jake Scheibal was three for four at the plate.

