ALTON – Aidan O’Keefe was dominant on the golf course this fall and in the classroom, maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Those accomplishments have led O’Keefe to be named the Riverbender.com Male Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

Regarding this achievement, O’Keefe would like to give special thanks to his parents, brothers, his teammates, and his coach, Ryan Geisler.

“I would like to thank my parents for always taking me to the golf course and supporting me…my brothers because they’re always pushing me to get better every day…my coach and all the others that have taught me about the golf swing, they have shaped me into the golfer I am. Lastly, I would like to thank my teammates, they have always been so supportive and they have all been big influences in my life.”

O’Keefe’s successes can be traced back to his amazing relationships with those close to him. Each person in his life helping him pave a successful path in school and sports. To him, his team has been some of his most influential support, “they are like a family to me.”

One of O’Keefe’s biggest achievements came earlier this year, winning the 2020 Metropolitan Junior Amateur Championship in the boys 14-15 division, boasting a total gross of 148 over two rounds and a total to par gross of (+12).

Other achievements include being a co-medalist in a first-place tie during the small school division at the Madison County Golf Tourney where he scored a 76 and shooting under par twice during 9-hole matches.

So far O’Keefe’s favorite thing about golf is how it is an individual sport, “you are the only one that is in control on your round.” Believing that your hard work and heart are shown off on the golf course. Where in contrast golf has taught O’Keefe, “honesty, concentration, self-control, and respect,” while at Marquette.

With his success in high school, O’Keefe wishes to continue his golf career at one of his dream colleges, Oklahoma State or Texas State, where he will pursue a major in accounting.

