EDWARDSVILLE - Sophomore cross country runner Samantha Disher completed a highly successful introductory season to cross country this past fall at Metro East Lutheran High School.



Disher is the Riverbender.com Metro-East Lutheran High School Female Athlete of the Month for January 2021.

Disher enjoyed her time as member of Knights' coach Ruth Thompson's group.

“I’d like to thank assistant coach Mr. Muther for persuading me to join the team, without him I would have never joined. I’d also like to thank coach Thompson for encouraging me to strive to accomplish my goals. I’d also like to make a special thanks to Natalie Blair and McKenna Getta for being my running buddies during practice.”

“What I love most about cross country is all of my teammates being encouraging and just making everything fun. My teammates made running fun, I’d say that’s pretty impressive. Joining all the different sports that I play helped me make a whole bunch of new friends.”

Disher plans on studying marine biology and hoping for an internship at the St. Louis Aquarium during the summer. Then once she turns 18, she wants to get an internship at the Georgia Aquarium. She doesn't plan on running cross country in college but hopes to play soccer.

Disher prides herself on getting straight A’s with only an occasional B in her studies. She also plays soccer and volleyball for the Knights. In soccer, she plays any position other than goalie and in volleyball, she plays the right side. She also has been playing select soccer since she was in fourth grade.

