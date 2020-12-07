PIASA - Sophomore Alison Wilson came out to the girls cross country team at Piasa Southwestern High School for the first time in the 2020 season, and enjoyed success, helping the Piasa Birds with her work ethic and her improvement as the season went along.

For her accomplishments on the cross country courses, Wilson has been named the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month at the school for December, 2020.

Wilson, who ran for head coach Gary Bowker, participated in cross country for the first time ever and very much enjoyed the experience, bonding with her teammates and accomplishing her goals.

"I was on the cross country team for the first time this year, and I love the support everyone gives each other," Wilson said.

Wilson thanked her parents for their support and encouragement during her first year as a runner.

"Yes, I thank my dad for running with me outside my practices," Wilson said, "and my mom for supporting me and cheering me on during every race."

Wilson believes that she earned this month's honor for running and beating her times in her races, and has learned valuable lessons in being involved in sport.

"Sports have taught me quick thinking, and the importance of teamwork and friends," Wilson said.

Wilson is also a middle hitter on Southwestern's girls' volleyball team, along with running track, and is also an attacking midfielder on the girls' soccer team. She has aspirations of playing soccer for North Carolina, one of the best women's college soccer programs in the nation, but is also open to attending any college. Wilson has yet to decide on a major in college.

