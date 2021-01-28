JERSEYVILLE - Sophomore Tyler Ayers is one of the top bowlers for Jersey Community High School, and made the varsity lineup as a freshman, where he emerged as a key player for the Panthers last season.

For his hard work and efforts on the lanes, Ayers has been named the school's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for January, 2021.

Ayers, who bowls for head coach Chris Skinner and assistant coach Steve Nelson, lives by a piece of advice that his grandfather gave him.

"I live in the advice my grandpa gave me, and that is never giving up and take pride in what you do," Ayers said.

Ayers thanked his family and coaches for their encouragement and for helping him to where he is today.

"I would like to thank my family, grandparents and coaches Skinner and Nelson for all the support and encouragement they give me," Ayers said.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Ayers has been bowling since a young age, and enjoys the competitive aspects of the sport.

"I have been bowling since I was 10 years old," Ayers said, "and my favorite part is being able to compete against other people."

There is one very valuable lesson that being involved with the Panthers has taught Ayers.

"It has taught me how to take responsibility in life," Ayers said.

Ayers has enjoyed success in the classroom as well, being named to Jersey's High Honor Roll. He's also a pitcher on the Panthers' baseball team, and is looking to attend Rankin Technical College after graduation, but won't bowl, as the school has no bowling team. Ayers is hoping to pursue a career as an electrician or a lineman.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great honor and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: