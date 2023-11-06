GRANITE CITY - Sophomore right-side hitter Alexis Ruiz has a bright future for Granite City volleyball with head coach Grace Hurst.

Hurst said this was Alexis' second season on varsity and she was willing to do whatever was asked of her in the season.

Alexis is a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

"She switched positions from middle to right side and even hit some outside," Coach Hurst said. "She continues to grow and is very eager to learn. She is finding her rhythm and has started to come alive as a right side."

Ruiz did suffer a concussion this season and was eager to get back on the court and came back from that injury even stronger, Coach Hurst said.

"Alexis can pass and swing, she is considered one of our best passers," Coach Hurst said. "She is someone who always wants to get better. I am excited to see how much more she will grow in the next two years."

