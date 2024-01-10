EDWARDSVILLE 53, BELLEVILLE WEST 12: Edwardsville won its sixth straight game on Tuesday night, Jan. 9, 2024, with a dominating performance at the West gym.

Sophie Shapiro led Edwardsville with 22 points, while Mia Semith had 16 points and Blakely Hockett had eight points.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers led all the way, holding leads of 18-4, 31-4 and 47-7 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Maroons in the fourth quarter 6-5.

The Tigers are now 9-9, while West goes to 2-16.