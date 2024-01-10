Sophie Shapiro, Mia Semith, Spark Tigers To Dominant Win Over Belleville West Girls
EDWARDSVILLE 53, BELLEVILLE WEST 12: Edwardsville won its sixth straight game on Tuesday night, Jan. 9, 2024, with a dominating performance at the West gym.
Sophie Shapiro led Edwardsville with 22 points, while Mia Semith had 16 points and Blakely Hockett had eight points.
The Tigers led all the way, holding leads of 18-4, 31-4 and 47-7 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Maroons in the fourth quarter 6-5.
The Tigers are now 9-9, while West goes to 2-16.