EDWARDSVILLE - Sophie Shapiro has been a starting guard for the girls' basketball team at Edwardsville High, and so far this season, she's made a positive contribution to a young team that's been gaining its footing day by day and is ready to break out in the second half of the season.

Shapiro scored six points in the Tigers' 63-41 home win over East St. Louis on Jan. 2, to start the 2024 portion of the schedule, taking Edwardsville to 6-9 on the season and a three-game winning streak, going back to the Tigers' final two games of the Visitation Christmas Tournament over the Holidays. For the season, she's been averaging six points and 4.7 rebounds-per-game, adding 24 assists, 17 steals and a blocked shot to the mix.

The Tigers played very solidly in the win over the Flyers, and in her postgame interview, Shapiro felt that the Tigers were building positive momentum during their current winning streak.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Shapiro said. "It's good that we have a home game, It helps up, it really gives us a lot of energy, and as long as we have that energy and that momentum, then the game goes really well for us."

The Tigers have played well during their current streak, with another home conference game coming soon, and Shapiro is feeling good about the current winning streak as Edwardsville seeks to turn its season around.

"It's nice to go on the streak," Shapiro said. "It really gives us, like I said, a lot of confidence going into the other half of our season."

Although the first half didn't go as well as the Tigers had hoped for, the team still kept fighting and hung in against their opponents, and it's always a good thing.

"Yeah, it just took us a hot minute to get into the groove of the game," Shapiro said, "and as soon as we found our momentum and our defense, then the rest of the game went very well for us."

As far as goals and aspirations for herself, Shapiro is keeping things simple.

"I'm really just trying to help my team in any ways I can," Shapiro said. "On defense, getting a lot of looks in transition, and from our press."

And for the Tigers?

"We have really been bonding better lately," Shapiro said. "I like, as a team, we have been meshing well. So, that's going to help us coming in the second half, just playing together."

