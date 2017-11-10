Sophia Swalley commits to Lindenwood University
EDWARDSVILLE - The Tigers' Sophia Swalley signed her letter of intent with Lindenwood University to play field hockey Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Edwardsville High School.
Swalley said Lindenwood has been a school she was interested in attending for a long time.
"I went to a camp my eighth grade year at Lindenwood, and I fell in love with it right away," she said. "I went to a few games every now and then, and then for my club team we had a camp. The Lindenwood coach was there and she was my coach for that camp. I got to know her and we bonded right away."
Swalley said although she looked at a few other schools, Lindenwood just felt like the perfect place and was always her top pick.
"The campus is absolutely beautiful, I met the team and everything just felt right to me," she said.
With four years of varsity experience at EHS, as a midfielder and defender, Swalley said she has learned a lot to prepare her both on and off the field.
"Not only my skill and field hockey ability, but definitely my confidence and mental toughness has really improved a lot," she said. "Especially this season. I've been a lot more confident on and off the field."
