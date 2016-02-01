ALTON – Singer/songwriters Tia McGraff and Tommy Parham have played before audiences in Canada, Europe and the United States but they’ll return home to perform their unique mix of country and folk at Jacoby Arts Center at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 14.

McGraff hails from Port Rowan, ON, Canada; Parham has family roots in Alton. The last time the couple played JAC was in 2014.

“Jacoby Arts Center is like coming home, performing in one of our favorite intimate venues and sharing our newest songs with our dearest friends and fans,” says McGraff.

Article continues after sponsor message

The couple is touring the U.S. to promote their latest album, “Crazy Beautiful.” Described by Bandana Records as “soul-bearing and gut-wrenching,” “Crazy Beautiful” made the first round Grammy ballot nomination for Americana Album of the Year. Americana incorporates elements of various American roots music styles, including country, folk, bluegrass, R&B and blues.

McGraff has been called, “A female Gordon Lightfoot with the stage presence and voice of an angel,” by Cashbox Canada, an online music industry magazine.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or follow the link at http://jacobyartscenter.org/events. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis; doors open 30 minutes in advance. There will be a cash bar and chocolate covered strawberries from Chocolate Air available for purchase.

Rounding out JAC’s February performing arts events are Miss Jubilee and The Humdingers playing hot jazz and R&B Friday, Feb. 19; and Paper Slip Theatre Co.’s improv show, “How We First Met,” Feb. 26.

More like this: