Announcing a Singer/Songwriter in the Round Benefit Concert featuring three of the Riverbend's finest songwriters: Dough Raffety (formerly of Judge Nothing), Matt Taul (of Stubblefield and Five and Dimers) and Fritz Beer (formerly of The Bishops). The concert will be acoustic format with all three artists on stage trading songs and stories. This is a benefit with proceeds to help the Jacoby Arts Center continue it's art and education programs. The show is December 20th and will be held at the Jacoby Art Center, 627 E Broadway in Alton Illinois - (618) 462-5222.

Donations are $12.50 adult and for $10.00 students.

Doors open at 7:00pm and the show will begin at 7:30pm.

Fritz Beer is an ASCAP award winning songwriter and publisher. He has produced over 10 albums of original music with various groups and has songs in several Feature Films and National Television shows. Beer's group The Bishops were a perennial Alton favorite. Beer continues to write, record and tour out of Asheville, NC. with his band, The Crooked Beat. See more at www.fritzbeermusic.com.

Matt Taul was voted "Best Tradition Country Act" by The Riverfront Times and is the Riverbend area's premiere Americana Singer/Songwriter. Matt has had a large and loyal following since his early days with Stubblefield and continues to tour extensively with them, and with The Five And Dimers as well as solo. See more at www.matttaulmusic.com.

Doug Raffety has a genus sense of melody, a sparkling sense of humor and an excellent singing voice. He is one of the more interesting song writers to come out of the St. Louis Region, helping make his former band, Judge Nothing, popular on a local and national level. Doug currently writes, records and publishes music out of Chicago and can be seen live with the band Pet Lover. See more at www.dougraffety.com.

