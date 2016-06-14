EDWARDSVILLE - For the young musicians within the Edwardsville School District, practice makes perfect.

This Tuesday, talented performers and their dedicated instructors joined together to collaborate in perfect harmony in their second annual 2016 District 7 Orchestra Camp.

"I feel like it energizes the kids and keeps them practicing over the summer," Victoria Voumard, EHS Orchestra Director, said before the start of the camp. "It gives them new music to look at over the summer and get those instruments out of the case that hasn't been out of the case since school was out."

Eighty students from fifth grade and beyond had the opportunity to sharpen their technique in scales, rhythm, note reading, vibrato, articulation, posture as well as fine-tuning their listening skills.

"We started all together in a combined setting to do some blues to kind of break the ice a little bit," Voumard said. "Then, we're going to go off into groups by grade level."

Instructors Melissa Banker, Maggie Watts and Angelina McLaughlin-Heil assisted Voumard in the three-day long camp.

Voumard had a small two-part piece of advice to help musicians thrive.

"Number one is consistency. Hopefully, they'll have that motivation where they'll want to get that instrument out every day. Number two is making it enjoyable instead of making it something they dread."

Certainly, Voumard and her fellow instructors made this year's camp something that these young musicians will look forward to for years to come.

