ALTON - After stabbing his mother multiple times in the head, neck, and chest, a man from St. Louis faces three felonies in a case filed by the Alton Police Department earlier this month.

Michael R. Wiggins, 30, of St. Louis, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated domestic battery, also a Class 2 felony. Each of these charges were filed on Feb. 8, 2024.

According to a petition to deny Wiggins’ pretrial release, officers were called out to the mother’s residence, where Wiggins also lived at the time. Officers arrived to a gruesome scene inside the home.

“Police observed [the victim] to be bleeding from the head and neck region,” the petition states. “When they asked who had stabbed her, she replied, ‘My son, he stabbed me.’”

Article continues after sponsor message

After a neighbor pointed to a location Wiggins could have been located, officers went to the location and found Wiggins. The victim in this case had to undergo a multiple-hour surgery and receive “18 units of blood in an attempt to stop the bleeding caused by the stab wounds received at the hands of the defendant.”

Wiggins also reportedly “made several spontaneous utterances such as, ‘Did I hurt my mom?’ ‘Did I cut my mom?’ ‘We were watching T.V.,’ and ‘I didn’t hurt my mom, did I?’”

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Wiggins, who faces a Class M felony for attempted first-degree murder and two Class 2 felonies for aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: