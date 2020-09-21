JERSEY COUNTY – With the stress of COVID-19 weighing down on area communities, some good news emerged for Jersey County. Jersey County Public Health Administrator Doug King reported the county's return to the COVID-19 “blue” level as of September 19, while the Jersey County Health Department (JCHD) takes action to slow the spread of the disease.

Between August 8, and 16, there was a 50 percent increase in cases seen in Jersey County, shifting from 151 cases to 227. From September 12 to September 19, that number has dropped significantly, sitting at 4.7 percent, with cases increasing from 361 to 378.

It’s important to understand the numbers aren’t exact as the they reflect those tested positive and reported. Nonetheless, it is promising to see a county transition back to the “blue” level from orange.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), “Blue indicates that the county is experiencing overall stable COVID-19 metrics,” and, “Orange indicates there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county.”

To help ensure that Jersey County can remain in the “blue,” the JCHD is working with businesses to, “reduce activity that may increase transmission of COVID-19.”

"The first step taken has been the creation of an email address to handle complaints for business that are not complying with masking, social distancing, and signage requirements," King said. "Taking it a step further, on-site food safety checks as well as infection control compliance checks will be performed at restaurants and bars in the Jersey County area. The JCHD is remaining vigilant and cooperating with local law enforcement and the State’s Attorney’s office if any issues arise."

Jersey Community Unit School District 100 has opened for the fall on a limited schedule, and the JCHD’s disease team members will be working with the school and its nurses to continue monitoring COVID-19 activity in the school. Transmission is noted to be low and 48 students and staff are being isolated/quarantined, with scheduled release coming at the end of the week (September 21 to the 25).

To make a complaint regarding a business’s non-compliance to social distancing or mask usage the email address is, complaint@jerseycounty.org

Peter Hagenlocher is a Principia College intern reporter for Riverbender.com. Riverbender.com welcomes college interns, contact dbrannan@riverbender.com or news@riverbender.com if you would like to be considered for an internship.

