GODFREY - Some Godfrey residents had an interesting night with power on Tuesday night with brief interruptions that were fixed in fairly rapid fashion.

Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch explained the situation saying there were initially only 320 customers with power off for an hour Tuesday evening because of work Ameren is doing in the area decommissioning towers.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

He said when those customers were brought back and the workers were investigating, a piece of equipment in a substation malfunctioned and also a vehicle struck a pole during the evening, sparking additional problems.

“They were checking to see if the pole incident was related to the problem in the Godfrey substation,” he said. “Our number of customers out did go up to 2,000 around 8 p.m.”

Bretsch said by the end of the evening all customers were back in operation.

More like this:

5 days ago - $800,000 Winning Lucky Day Lotto Ticket Sold In Godfrey

Sep 29, 2023 - Beloved Local Hairdresser Retires After 58 Years

Sep 19, 2023 - Boil Order Issued For Customers In Areas Of Godfrey, Grafton, Elsah and Chautauqua

Yesterday - Three Power Poles Struck On Humbert Road, Some Without Power

Sep 5, 2023 - Godfrey Approves Liquor License For New “Top Shelf” Liquor Store

 