EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville announced construction work that will begin on Monday, April 15, 2024, that will cause some disruption.

"Drivers should be prepared for lane restrictions and delays in the area of 610 St. Louis Street, which is just to the east of the intersection with West Street," Cathy A. Hensley, communications coordinator for the City of Edwardsville, said.

Hensley also said sewer line repairs on behalf of a residential property in the area will necessitate the closure of all but one lane. A flagger will be on-site directing traffic.

"This is not a City project, but because of expected slowdowns and the lane restrictions, we want to provide this information," Hensley said.

