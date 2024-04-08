ALTON - Downtown Alton was busy for a period of time Monday, April 8, 2024, for a view of the solar eclipse.

The peak time around the Alton area occurred about 2:01 p.m. Monday. At that point Alton street lights came on in brief fashion, shown here in one of the photos.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the planet Earth. Totality happens during stages of the eclipse in which the moon’s shadow completely blocks the sun.

The eclipse in Cape Girardeau, Mo., was projected to be total and here are photos taken there Monday afternoon:

Several Mac's patrons came out with eclipse shade glasses and took a look. A few are shown here.

St. Louis was just north of totality for the eclipse and there were some high clouds in the sky. Once the sun began to cover, it then quickly began to uncover.

