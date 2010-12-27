The Collinsville Extreme organization donates every year to its Annual Canned Good Drive. Donations will help so many in need of food around the holidays! On Sunday, December 19, the 16U Purple Team delivered the canned goods to the Metro-East Food Pantry in Collinsville and unloaded them at their facility.



The 18U team and 16U Black teams participated in community service projects at the Metro-East Humane Society and the Belleville Area Humane Society on Sunday. Both teams spent time playing with the animals and helping with special projects at the shelters. The directors of the shelters were very appreciative of our help and the animals loved their play time!



“Seeing the teams participate in their community service projects last Sunday was Extreme Pride at its best,” says President of the organization Brett Swip.

The Collinsville Extreme organization was founded in 2000, focusing on preparing our players to take their game to the next level. The club is dedicated to providing quality training in all aspects of fastpitch softball and baseball. We hope to develop self-motivation, commitment and confidence in each athlete which will help them not only on the field but also as they progress through life. Our goal is to help mold possible collegiate athletes while keeping the emphasis on developing the overall athlete through fundamentals.

