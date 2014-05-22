Register your child now for fall soccer with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD). Teams are coed and will be divided by grades (entering in the fall): 1/2, 3/4 and 5/6. Practices will begin in August and games will run from September through October. All games will be played at Dolan Park, typically on Tuesday/Thursday nights and Saturday mornings. Shinguards are required and plastic or rubber soccer cleats are recommended. The league's success depends on parents as volunteer coaches. Registration is $30 per child and includes a game t-shirt (not jersey).

There is also a traveling fall soccer league for children entering 7th and 8th grade in the fall. Practices begin in August and games will be run from September through October. All games will be played on Sunday afternoons and/or evenings, with the possibility of an occasional Saturday game. Possible travel locations include, but are not limited to: Litchfield, Carlinville, Pana, Gillispie, Verden, Eagarville, Auburn, Hillsboro, Raymond, Farmersville, Palmyra, Staunton and Nokomis. Travel will be the responsibility of the parents. The league's success depends on parents as volunteer coaches. Shin guards and plastic or rubber cleats are required. Registration is $40/child and includes a game t-shirt (not jersey), shorts and socks.

The leagues are open to both city residents and non-residents. The deadline to register for both leagues is Thursday, July 3, 2014!

JPRD is excited to add a new online registration option specifically for the fall soccer programs. There is a small convenience fee associated with the online registration option, so parents can still register in person or by mail with cash or check!

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit

www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222, or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

