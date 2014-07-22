Fall soccer season is gearing up to start in September. Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is looking for both experienced and non-experienced soccer referees. Games will be played from the beginning of September through the end of October on primarily Tuesday/Thursday nights

and Saturday mornings/afternoons. Compensations will be $15 per game with games lasting between 40-60 minutes. To apply, applicants must be at least 15 years of age. All prospective referees will be required to attend the mandatory referee clinic on Thursday, August 28 at 6pm at the Susnig Center,

located at 401 Mound Street. Applications can be picked up at the Susnig Center or downloaded at

www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/employment.htm and returned on or before Friday, August 22, 2014.

For more information, please contact JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

