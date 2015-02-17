Soccer player Mushill views her college selection as perfect fit Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

Edwardsville soccer player Riley Mushill was looking for the perfect place to pursue a pharmacy degree and play soccer and she appears to have found it in Union University in Jackson, Tenn.

She is the daughter of Paul and Beth Ann Mushill of Glen Carbon.

“My goal is to be a pharmacist and Union offers solid programs in both,” she said. “I want to have a big impact on the soccer team. Being a pharmacist has been one of my main goals since my sophomore year.”

Mushill is a midfielder/forward on the EHS soccer team. She said she loves the offensive part of soccer and the speed of running to the ball. She has played club soccer for several years.

She enjoys endurance type of running and attempts to stay fit in the off-season of soccer with distance and interval training.

Riley has played varsity since her freshman year and suffered a back injury and missed part of last season, but she has since recovered and is healthy for the upcoming 2015 season.

She credits soccer with being a large part of her life for many years.

“Socially, soccer has helped bring me a lot of friends,” she said. “My best friends are soccer players.”

Edwardsville girls soccer coach Abby Comerford said Riley returned last year before regional play after missing time with an injury. Riley provided a boost to the team when she reappeared, the coach said.

"She is solid on and off the field," Comerford said of Riley Mushill.