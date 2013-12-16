Get your toddler active with Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) this New Year! Tiny Tots Indoor Soccer is for three and four year olds and is a great way to introduce your toddler to the sport of soccer with instruction on basic skills such as dribbling, trapping, shooting and goalkeeping. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes. The program runs every Tuesday from January 7 through February 11. There are two times to choose from: 10-10:45am or 4:30-5:15pm. Program fee is $30 per toddler per class. No special equipment is required; just dress toddlers in comfortable clothing and non-marking sole sneakers. Registration is required and the deadline is Tuesday, December 31.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

