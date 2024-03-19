EDWARDSVILLE - SoCal Soul Plants & Gifts is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first location at 301 N. Main Street in Edwardsville, IL. The much-anticipated event is open to the public and scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

SoCal Soul Plants & Gifts is a custom plant shop that offers a unique selection of houseplants, succulents, and botanical treasures to elevate any living space. Local artisans also showcase their creations which include macrame holders, custom 3D printed pots, and wooden propagation stations in addition to essential tools for plant care at home. Beyond the store you can experience hands-on workshops, repotting and plant care services as well as private parties.

"I am beyond excited to welcome the IL Metro-East community through the doors of SoCal Soul!," said Jamie Shrum, founder of SoCal Soul Plants & Gifts. "My mission is to inspire and delight nature lovers of all backgrounds and skillsets with an eclectic array of plants and gifts that bring excitement and joy into their lives."

Guests can expect a day filled with fun, discovery, and plants galore as they enjoy the shop's curated collection of greenery and accessories, all while enjoying refreshments and camaraderie with fellow plant enthusiasts. To mark the occasion, the first 50 customers to make a purchase in any amount will receive a complimentary 2” succulent and everyone can enter for a chance to win a $150 shopping spree!

Join us on Saturday, March 23, as we celebrate the grand opening of SoCal Soul Plants & Gifts in Edwardsville. Whether you're a seasoned plant parent or just beginning your green journey, there's something for everyone to discover at SoCal Soul.

For more information, please visit www.SoCal-Soul.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram @SoCalSoulPlants.

About SoCal Soul Plants & Gifts

SoCal Soul Plants & Gifts is a premier destination for plant lovers seeking unique and vibrant botanical treasures. With a passion for plants and a dedication to fostering community, SoCal Soul offers an eclectic selection of houseplants, succulents, and gifts to inspire and delight customers of all ages.

