ALTON - Snow in April is not unheard of in St. Louis, National Weather Service (NWS) in Missouri Meterologist Jayson Gosselin said - but it has been around two decades since it happened.

The last time measurable snow fell in the area in April was 1997. Sunday's snowfall accumulations from an observer at the Melvin-Price Lock and Dam was around an inch and a half. Lambert St. Louis International Airport reported just over a half inch, which is a daily record for them. Gosselin said the threat of precipitation has not left, however, adding thunderstorms are being forecast for late Monday night into Tuesday morning. These thunderstorms, if they occur, will follow another rare occurrence in the area - thunder snow.

"Thunder snow is really not too much different than spring thundershowers," Gosselin said. "It's the same process with instability aloft, which is released as thunder and lightning."

Sunday's thunder snow followed a cold front, which moved through the area Saturday night. Precipitation came from the Lower Mississippi Valley, around Memphis, Gosselin said. Once it hit the area, areas from Alton north received more snow, but south and east of the area received less snow, but more sleet.

Gosselin said there is a chance for more ice to fall from the sky Monday night and Tuesday through a slight risk of hail coming from these storms.

Temperatures, however, will be on the rise Monday night and Tuesday, with Tuesday's highs predicted to be into the 60s.

The risk of snow should be done in the St. Louis area, at least until autumn and winter come, but it should be noted the latest accumulating snow in St. Louis on record came on May 2, 1929.

