ST. LOUIS – A wintry mix expected to strike the area Friday night has been delayed until Saturday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis said Friday morning.

The storm system is going to be heaviest to the north of the area, and will bring rain to the Riverbend Friday night into Saturday morning. In the early predawn of Saturday, however, that precipitation is expected to become a sort of wintry mix before turning to snow entirely around sunrise. Snow will continue throughout the day Saturday with accumulations expected to be between 2-4 inches. Areas to the north of St. Louis will see those totals closer to four and the south, closer to two.

Meteorologists were quick to say this storm system would not be like the one that hit the area last weekend. Besides snowfall accumulations predicted to be a third of that snow system, meteorologists said wind will be a factor on Saturday. Gusts are expected to exceed 30 miles per hour, meaning blowing and drifting snow could greatly impact visibility.

Behind those daunting winds will be frigid temperatures. Lows Sunday morning may hover around 15 degrees. Highs Sunday are expected to be around 24. Those excessively cold temperatures will not be around too long, however.

Monday morning will see a low around 15 again, but temperatures throughout the day are predicted to reach the mid-30s. Tuesday will seem absolutely balmy with temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 40s.

Another wave of precipitation is expected to reach the area Tuesday night as rain, but the possibility of less than an inch of snow at the trailing end of that system is likely.

